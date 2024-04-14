UJ Achieves 'Unprecedented' Leap In QS Rankings 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The University of Jordan (UJ) has achieved an advanced global ranking in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, a globally influential and highly regarded classification system for academic specialisations.

The university has obtained advanced positions in all five classified scientific fields and 18 in specific specialisations, according to the QS rankings. It has achieved remarkable results in a diverse range of disciplines, including medicine, nursing, pharmacy, computer science, information systems, engineering, mathematics, business, languages, tourism, and library and information science.

In terms of scientific fields, the University of Jordan was ranked 347th globally in arts and humanities, a significant leap from its 451-500 ranking in 2023. In social sciences and management sciences, it has advanced to 227th, up from 270th in 2023. The university has also improved its standing in engineering and technology, moving up to 253rd from 260th in 2023. In life sciences and medicine, it now ranks between 401 and 450, an improvement from its 451-500 ranking in 2023. Furthermore, it has achieved a 501-550 ranking in natural sciences, a field in which it was unranked in 2023.

At the level of majors, the University of Jordan was ranked among the top 50 universities worldwide, with three majors in the top 100, five in the top 200, fourteen in the top 300, ten in the top 400, sixteen in the top 500, and eighteen in the top 600. Seven specialisations improved their rankings this year, seven maintained their global rankings, and three new specialisations entered the global rankings.

In the Arab world, the University of Jordan was ranked first in nursing, English, and linguistics, second in tourism, fourth in medicine, pharmacy, and library and information science, and fifth in computer science, information systems, mathematics, and business and management.

UJ President Nazir Obaidat emphasised the significance of this accomplishment in a press statement on Sunday, attributing the university's success to its commitment to continuous development and improvement across various academic fields.



He also commended the excellence of the university's students, graduates, and members of its research and administrative faculty, stating that such achievements would not have been possible without their contributions.