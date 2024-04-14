Army Chief Meets Azerbaijani Defence Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yousef Huneiti, met on Sunday the Azerbaijani Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov and his accompanying delegation at his office in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF).



Huneiti and the guest delegation discussed the latest regional and international developments, according to The Jordan News Agency, Petra.



The discussions also covered ways of enhancing cooperation and coordination in joint military training and explored means of strengthening bilateral relations to serve the interests of the armed forces of both countries.



“Jordanian-Azerbaijani relations serve as a model for overcoming various challenges and difficulties,” Huneiti said, citing the ongoing cooperation in all military fields and taking advantage of each other's experience and capabilities.



For his part, Hasanov affirmed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and praised Jordan's pivotal role in combating terrorism and extremism while promoting regional security and stability.



During the meeting, Huneiti and the visiting delegation were briefed on future plans to enhance joint military cooperation, including agreements, drills and courses aimed at developing combat capabilities and aligning military concepts between the two armies.





