US Believes Iranian Attack On Israel Not To Escalate To Full-Scale War - Kirby

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Joe Biden believes that the Iranian attack onIsrael will not escalate into a full-scale war and will not lead tofurther escalation in the region, White House National SecurityCommunications Advisor John Kirby said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"I don't think that there is any reason that it needs to," hesaid, speaking to an NBC host.

"The [US] president does not believe that it needs to move inthat direction," he said, commenting on the host's question about afull-scale war between Iran and Israel.

Kirby also noted that the US does not want an escalation anddoes not seek a war with Iran at a greater scale.

"What Israel demonstrated last night was an incredible abilityto defend itself, just their own military superiority was quiteremarkable, [...] and the damage was extraordinary light," hesaid.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missilestowards Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes,"including the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus,attributed to Israel. The Iranian state media said that the striketargeted Israeli military facilities. The IDF claimed that itintercepted 99% from approximately 300 missiles moving towardsIsrael, adding that insignificant damage was caused to the Nevatimairbase. No killed or seriously injured Israelis were reported.