Invaders Shell Lyman In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lyman, Kharkiv region, firefighters have extinguished a fire caused by Russian shelling.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

This afternoon, the enemy attacked the village of Lyman, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. The shelling damaged private buildings in the settlement.

A fire broke out on the territory of a residential building over an area of 50 square meters. Firefighters were putting out the blaze under the threat of constant shelling.

According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported.