Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy Cruise Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down a cruise missile in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Ukraine's Air Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At 17:50, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a cruise missile in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk," the post read.
Earlier, in the Odesa region, air defense units destroyed two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles over the Black Sea.
Photo: Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
