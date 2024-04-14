Army Chief, Azerbaijan Defence Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti and the Azerbaijani Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Zakir Hasanov, Sunday met in Amman on developments and military cooperation.Huneiti said: "Jordanian-Azerbaijani relations constitute a role model for confronting various challenges and difficulties. Cooperation continues in all military fields through the use of mutual expertise and capabilities."In turn, Hasanov talked but the "deep" relations between the two countries, praising Jordan's "pivotal" role in combating terrorism and extremism and establishing security and stability in the region.Huneiti and the guest delegation listened to a number of military briefings on future plans that aim to increase military cooperation with regard to agreements, exercises and courses to develop combat capabilities and unify military concepts between the two armies.