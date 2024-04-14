At Least 14 Killed As Landslide Hits Central Indonesia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jakarta: At least 14 people were killed and two were injured after a landslide had struck Indonesia's central province of South Sulawesi, the National Agency for Disaster Management announced Sunday.

Several people remain missing due to Saturday's landslide triggered by heavy rain and flooding in Tana Toraja region.

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors.

The 17,000-island archipelago is usually struck by landslides and flooding during the wet season. Earlier in 2024, 48 people were killed and others went missing after severe landslides hit the island of Sumatra.