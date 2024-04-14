Swiss Authorities Condemn Iranian Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has condemned Iran's night-time attack on Israel in no uncertain terms and called on all sides to show restraint and prudence.
This content was published on April 14, 2024 - 11:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Русский ru Швейцария осудила нападение Ирана на Израиль Read more: Швейцария осудила нападение Ирана на Израиль
“Switzerland strongly condemns the coordinated attacks from Iran against Israel,” the foreign ministry tweeted on Sunday morning.“The attack significantly increases the risks for the region.”
In the statement, Switzerland appealed to all sides to exercise the greatest possible restraint.“The spiral of escalation must stop immediately,” it said.
For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, Iran directly attacked its arch-enemy Israel. According to the Israeli military, around 200 drones and missiles were fired in the large-scale attack. According to the military, the vast majority of the missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defence while still outside its borders. Only a small number of missiles hit Israeli territory, and there were no fatalities or major damage.
On Sunday Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) said it had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv. It is also avoiding the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here ,
and if you have feedback on this news story please write to
... .
