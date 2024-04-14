Muzaffarnagar Building Collapses: 1 Dead, Nearly 25 Feared Trapped, Rescue On | Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In a tragic incident, a building in Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh on Sunday suddenly collapsed, leading to the death of one person, 22-25 people were feared buried in the debris of the collapsed building, news agency PTI reported.
According to media reports, the district administration has started the rescue operations with the help of local people, and an NDRF team is reaching the incident site very soon. Senior administrative officers have reached the spot is said that the building is located in the Jansath area of Muzaffarnagar district.
Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Aravind Mallappa Bangari said one person has lost his life, while 11 people have been rescued and are receiving treatment.\"22-25 people were trapped after the roof of a building collapsed in Jansath. One person lost his life, while 11 people have been rescued and are receiving treatment. The entire administration is present here for the rescue operation,\" Muzaffarnagar DM told PTI local administration has called JCBs and other heavy machines to the spot to carry out the rescue operation smoothly and rescue operation underway after several people were feared trapped after a two-storey house collapsed in the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar.
( A developing story, please check back for more updates)
