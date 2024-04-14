Russians Drop Bomb On Ocheretyne In Donetsk Region, One Dead And One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, Russian troops dropped a bomb on Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring two others.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"This afternoon, the Russians dropped a bomb on the village - they hit a five-story building. The body of a 67-year-old woman was pulled out from the rubble of the building," the statement reads.

Filashkin also said that both injured were taken to the hospital and are receiving the necessary medical care.

Ukrainian sappers defuse 500-kg bomb inregion

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration once again called on residents to evacuate.

As reported earlier, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, the Russian army killed three residents of the Donetsk region over the past day, April 13.