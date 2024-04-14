46Th Islamic Book Fair Kicks Off With Over 120 Participants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- The 46th edition of the Islamic Book Fair launched, Sunday, with the slogan (Emerging Consciousness) in participation of over 120 local and global publishing houses under the auspices of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information till next Saturday.

In a statement to KUNA, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Reform Society Dr. Khaled Al-Mathkour said that the Islamic Book Fair is constantly progressing in publication and technical fields. Dr. Al-Mathkour mentioned that in the 46 years since the Islamic Book Fair's inception, publication and printing services have changed remarkably with the introduction of modern technology that observes the abilities of young readers.

The Fair includes numerous cultural and educational activities for student visitors, Dr. Al-Mathkour added, extending his gratitude towards the participating parties and the Ministry of Information for their continuous support.

Meanwhile, Assistant Secretary-General of the Administrative and Financial Affairs at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), and Minister of Information representative Saad Al-Enezi affirmed, in a similar statement to KUNA, the efforts in holding this fair for 46 years demonstrate the dedication of the Social Reform Society and Kuwait in spreading knowledge and culture locally and internationally.

Al-Enezi called for people to visit the Fair to experience and cultivate Islamic culture.

The Union of Kuwait Charity Organizations (UKCO) Chair Saad Al-Otaibi said to KUNA that the role the Social Reform Society plays in starting the Islamic Book Fair and maintaining it for years is a reflection of Kuwait's keenness in charities.

On his part, the chair of Communication and Technology of Namaa Charity Abdulaziz Al-Kandari told KUNA that Namaa Charity's participation in the current Fair with multiple scientific, historical, and humanitarian publications goes to show Namaa's eagerness in the development of people from all backgrounds. (end) slm