Ooredoo's Eid Generosity Sheds Light on the Social Fabric, Embracing the True Spirit of Celebration

Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, celebrated Eid al-Fitr with the communities it serves through a series of festive initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity and spreading joy among people from diverse backgrounds.



Under the campaign slogan "No matter How Different Our Cultures Are,The Joy & Meaning Of Eid Remain the Same," the company strived to uphold the universal spirit of Eid.



Eid al-Fitr is a time of joyous celebration, marked by prayers, feasting, and spending time with loved ones. It brings people together, transcending differences and fostering a sense of unity and togetherness within communities.



Eideya Distribution:

This year’s campaign, was titled “Eid Unites Us in Joy, Despite Our Cultural Differences”, and in line with the slogan "Upgrade Your World," Ooredoo Kuwait team has developed Eid gifts in the form of smartphones to be distributed in several areas in Kuwait, including Mubarakiya Market and selected coops, to spread joy and happiness to all members of society. This gesture

stemed out of Ooredoo’s belief in its important role towards the community, and its desire to spread joy and happiness on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, resulting to draw a smile of the faces of those who received the gifts.



“Your Coffee on Us”:

Additionally, Ooredoo Kuwait collaborated with CAF Assima Rooftop on the "Your Coffee on Us" campaign, offering complimentary coffee to all café visitors, including Ooredoo customers, during the days of Eid. This initiative aimed to encourage families and friends to come together and enjoy quality time during Eid, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.



Fun Times with Vox Cinema:

In order to enjoy the best times at the finest entertainment venues during the Eid al-Fitr period, Ooredoo Kuwait partnered with Vox Cinemas to launch a promotional campaign for all its followers on social media platforms to win tickets and attend the thrilling movie "Godzilla x Kong: The new empire."



Ooredoo Tower, a Reflection of Society:

As usual, Ooredoo is keen on sharing with the community its political, religious, and social events through the screens at its main headquarters in the heart of Kuwait City. throughout the Eid days, the company extended its congratulations to the entire community on this occasion and showcased the iconic song "Eid Hal Halal".



Commenting on these initiatives, Zainab Al Shammari, Senior Brand Manager at Ooredoo Kuwait, remarked, "Eid is a time for celebration, reflection, and coming together as a community. At Ooredoo Kuwait, we believed in celebrating the unity and diversity of our community, and these initiatives reflected our commitment to spreading joy and inclusivity during this special time."





Ooredoo Kuwait remains dedicated to enriching the lives of its customers and community members while celebrating the shared values and traditions that unite them all.

The company places a strong emphasis on its social responsibility initiatives, demonstrating its care for all segments of society. As its slogan confirms, the company consistently strives to upgrade the world of its customers, share them in their precious times and enforce the sense of responsibility towards the community.





