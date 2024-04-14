US reaffirms abstaining from involving in any offensive actions against Iran

(MENAFN) In a recent telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States' commitment to abstaining from involvement in any offensive actions against Iran. This assurance was reiterated by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who emphasized the nation's desire to avoid further escalation of tensions with Iran. Similarly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed these sentiments, underlining the administration's stance on prioritizing diplomatic solutions and peaceful resolutions to conflicts involving Iran.



Against this backdrop of diplomatic reassurances, Iran's actions on Saturday night shifted the focus, as the country launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli military and intelligence facilities. These strikes were a response to what Iran perceives as aggression from the Zionist regime, particularly in light of an earlier air raid on the consular building of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. The attack on April 1 resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian military advisors, prompting Iran's retaliatory measures aimed at Israeli targets.



Despite the escalation in tensions resulting from Iran's retaliatory actions, the Biden administration's messaging underscores a commitment to de-escalation and diplomatic engagement.



Hossein Salami, the head of the IRGC, has stated that the initial assessment suggests the operation achieved “a level of success that exceeded our expectations.” However, he noted that Iran is still gathering additional information.



“Naturally, people living in occupied lands, Zionist officials and the terrorist and occupying armies of the Zionist regime and the US have a better understanding of the pummeling effects of these attacks at this moment,” Salami said.



Salami asserted that the US and France offered air support to Israel in Iraq, Jordan, and even certain areas of Syria. However, despite these efforts, "tens" of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles successfully penetrated the defensive layers of capabilities.



“We could have launched a much larger attack, but we limited it to the capabilities that the Zionist regime had used to attack the Iranian consulate and martyr our dear commanders.”

