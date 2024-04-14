Japan Airlines Continues Reign As 5-Star Airline

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Tokyo: Japan Airlines (JAL), a member of the oneworld® alliance, has been awarded the highest rating of“5-Star Airline” for the seventh consecutive year by international air transport rating organization, Skytrax (*1).

Skytrax conducts rigorous audits and evaluations of airlines' websites, airport services, and inflight services. Currently, only 10 airlines worldwide, including JAL, have been certified as“5-Star.”

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax commented,“This highest 5-Star Airline Rating for Japan Airlines is an excellent recognition of the high quality of the product and staff service experience that they provide to customers. An important part of 5-Star Airline Ratings is the consistency of standards delivered to all customers which covers all of the different cabin types that Japan Airlines offers. With the exciting new onboard products being introduced by Japan Airlines in 2024, we look forward to their continued progress and raising standards even higher”.

As a 5-star airline, JAL remains committed to delivering valuable experiences to customers through the introduction of new products, services, and aircraft. Looking ahead, JAL has plans to further improve the convenience of JAL app/web services and introduce fuel-efficient aircraft, such as the A350-900 and the A321neo flights, to provide even greater comfort during travels.

This includes providing the opportunity for customers to create their own tailored journey and experience a new way to travel, ensuring a truly personalized and remarkable travel experience.

