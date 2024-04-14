(MENAFN) In a recent development, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has sharply criticized International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, accusing him of spearheading an anti-Russian campaign within the realm of sports. Zakharova's remarks follow a controversial interview where Bach reportedly disclosed that Ukrainians were encouraged to monitor Russian athletes online in order to facilitate their exclusion from the upcoming Paris Games. Additionally, Bach allegedly characterized Russia as "very aggressive" toward the Olympic Committee.



Zakharova, speaking to Channel One Russia, characterized Bach as the driving force behind the ongoing anti-Russian sentiment pervading the Olympic establishment. She called for a thorough public inquiry and journalistic investigation into the matter, as well as an internal probe within the IOC. The foreign ministry spokeswoman emphasized the need for transparency and accountability regarding Bach's statements and actions.



According to Zakharova, there are concerted efforts in the West to suppress any escalation of the scandal and to downplay its significance. The allegations raised against Bach and the IOC suggest a broader geopolitical agenda aimed at tarnishing Russia's reputation in the international sporting arena.



The controversy surrounding Bach intensified following the release of a video call featuring Russian pranksters posing as an African official. In the video, Bach purportedly implied that the IOC's sanctions against Russian athletes were motivated by political considerations, specifically citing Russia's annexation of certain Ukrainian regions. These regions, including Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, reportedly voted to join Russia in referendums held in 2022, following Crimea's similar decision in 2014.



The accusations against Bach and the IOC underscore the complexities of international sports diplomacy and the intersection of politics with athletic competition. As the fallout from these revelations continues to unfold, questions regarding fairness, impartiality, and the integrity of the Olympic movement are brought to the forefront, prompting calls for accountability and reform within the highest echelons of sports governance.

