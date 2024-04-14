Two School Buses Parked In Delhi School Catch Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Fire engulfed two buses parked at a school in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
According to the DFS, a call regarding a blaze in two school buses parked at R.D. Rajpal Public School in Dwarka's Sector 9 was received at 2.53 p.m. and eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.
"The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Operation is going on," a senior DFS official said.
Further details were awaited.
