IKAR Holdings has appointed Burak Ucoz as its new top executive.

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) Burak Ucoz, appointed as new Vice President at the Group Board of IKAR Holdings, as well as new COO (Chief Operating Officer), at IKAR Energy Group.



Burak Ucoz brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, having demonstrated his leadership and strategic acumen in various facets of the energy industry.



With a distinguished career marked by achievements in business development, operational excellence, and strategic sustainability, Ucoz is well-positioned to drive growth and innovation within IKAR Holdings.



"We are thrilled to welcome Burak Ucoz to our leadership team," said Mario Diel CEO of IKAR Holdings. "His extensive background in energy, coupled with his proven track record of success, will be instrumental in advancing our strategic initiatives and expanding our presence in key markets."



In his role as Vice President at the Group Board of IKAR Holdings and COO of IKAR Energy Group, Ucoz will oversee the development and implementation of strategic initiatives to drive operational efficiency and sustainable growth.



His expertise in LNG, renewables, decarbonisation, and other critical areas will further strengthen IKAR Holdings' position as a leader in the energy sector.



"I am honored to join IKAR Holdings at such an exciting time," said Burak Ucoz. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at IKAR to drive innovation, deliver value to our stakeholders, and contribute to the company's continued success.



IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered group headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions. Its structure is reinforced by a network of external global partnerships and steered by a leadership team composed of accomplished business executives with established track records of success, united with the insights and expertise of senior figures from the political and public sectors.





