Sanjana Sanghi Strikes A Pose In Floral Dress: 'Summer Fresh Work Days Are Here'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi on Sunday shared a string of pictures in a short floral dress, saying 'summer fresh work days are here'.
Taking to Instagram, Sanjana, who was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi-starrer thriller film 'Kadak Singh', looked beautiful in a blue floral short dress with long sleeves. She rounded off the look with transparent heels.
For her makeup, Sanjana opted for a natural look, with blushed cheeks, peach lips, and thick brows. She kept her long tresses open.
The post is captioned:“Summer fresh work days are here”, followed by a flower and sun emoji.
On the professional front, Sanjana is known for her work in movies like 'Dil Bechara', 'Rashtra Kavach Om', and 'Dhak Dhak'.
MENAFN14042024000231011071ID1108092251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.