Enemy Attacks Civilian Truck With Drone In Sumy Region, Driver Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked a civilian truck with a drone in the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy district, killing a driver.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.



“The enemy attacked a civilian truck with a drone, the driver was killed - prosecutors are documenting the consequences," the statement said.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on April 14, 2024, at about 08:00, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian truck in the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy district dropped, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

The Office of the Security Service in the Sumy region is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the consequences of the shelling, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Sumy region, 35 residents have been killed and 79 others have been injured by Russian shelling since the beginning of this year.

Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office