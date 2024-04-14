(MENAFN) In a recent briefing to American lawmakers, a senior defense official from the Pentagon conveyed that Ukrainian strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure have not significantly diminished Moscow's military capabilities. Celeste Wallander, the United States Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, addressed concerns raised by Representative Carlos Gimenez during a congressional hearing regarding Ukraine's tactics and their impact on Russian military operations.



Since January, Ukraine has conducted numerous long-range attacks on Russian energy facilities using kamikaze drones, targeting sites such as oil depots and refineries. However, Wallander stated that there is no evidence to suggest that these strikes have had a substantial effect on Russia's ability to conduct its military campaign.



Wallander emphasized that while some of the targeted infrastructure may be privately owned, it is still affiliated with the Kremlin or individuals closely associated with the Putin regime.



Despite this, she cautioned against targeting civilian sites, asserting that such actions are not aligned with Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union and NATO.



The Pentagon's assessment underscores the challenges faced by Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russian aggression while minimizing collateral damage and civilian casualties. As the conflict continues, the debate over the effectiveness and ethical implications of military tactics employed by both sides remains a topic of considerable scrutiny and concern among international observers and policymakers.

