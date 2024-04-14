Russia releases detention warrant for Norwegian politician turned Ukraine mercenary

(MENAFN) In a development highlighting the complexities of international conflicts, Sandra Andersen Eira, a former member of Norway's indigenous parliament, has found herself embroiled in a legal battle with Russian authorities. According to reports from TASS, Moscow has issued an arrest warrant for Eira, who has been accused of joining Ukraine's "international legion" as a mercenary.



Eira's journey to Ukraine began in March 2022, when she reportedly enlisted with an Anglo-American unit before being reassigned to serve as a medic with the Ukrainian Marines.



However, her involvement in the conflict has now drawn the attention of Russian law enforcement, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant under Article 359, Section 3 of the Russian Criminal Code.



The warrant, revealed by the Basmanny Court of Moscow, orders Eira's arrest for a period of two months upon her detention or extradition to Russian territory. If convicted, she could face a lengthy prison sentence of up to 18 years in a penal colony.



Born in 1986, Eira belongs to the Sami ethnic minority residing in the northern reaches of Norway. Prior to her involvement in Ukrainian affairs, she worked in the fishing industry and served as a member of the Sami parliament (Sametinget) from the Avjovarri constituency between 2017 and 2021.



Eira's case has attracted international attention, with her presence in Ukraine first reported by the Washington Post in April 2022. As the legal proceedings unfold, the implications of her actions and the broader context of international mercenaries' involvement in conflicts continue to raise significant questions and concerns.

MENAFN14042024000045015687ID1108092002