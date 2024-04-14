Fecal-ridden river puts Paris Olympics in danger

(MENAFN) The upcoming Paris Olympics face a significant hurdle as concerns mount over the water quality of the Seine River, which is slated to host several Olympic events this summer.



Organizers of the Olympic triathlon have warned that the swimming leg of the event could be delayed or even canceled if the water quality does not improve.



International NGO Surfrider Foundation Europe issued a stark warning, describing the bacteria levels in the Seine River as "alarming." Out of 14 samples taken at the Alexandre III Bridge over a six-month period, all but one indicated poor water quality, raising serious concerns about the safety of athletes participating in water-based events.



Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee and a three-time Olympic canoeing champion, acknowledged the severity of the situation, identifying E. coli as one of the primary challenges faced by organizers. Estanguet emphasized that there is no alternative venue for the triathlon event, underscoring the urgency of addressing the water quality issue.



The main source of contamination in the Seine River arises during heavy rainstorms when excess water overwhelms the Parisian sewage system, leading to overflow and discharge of pollutants into the river. Last summer, a sewage leak forced the cancellation of a pre-Olympic swimming event, highlighting the immediate threat posed by water pollution.



Measurements conducted between September 2023 and March 2024 revealed consistently elevated levels of E. coli and enterococci bacteria in the river, surpassing European permitted limits by two to three times, according to the Surfrider Foundation. As the countdown to the Paris Olympics continues, urgent measures are needed to address the water quality issue and safeguard the health and safety of athletes competing in aquatic events.

