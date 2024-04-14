(MENAFN) In a tense exchange between Washington and Moscow, the White House has firmly rejected Russia's claims of a terrorism connection involving a firm allegedly linked to President Biden. The dispute arises from Moscow's assertion that Western companies, including the Ukrainian oil and gas conglomerate Burisma Holdings, have funneled funds for terrorist activities in Russia.



The Russian Investigative Committee, represented by spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, made startling allegations on Tuesday, suggesting that funds channeled through commercial entities like Burisma Holdings have been used to orchestrate a series of terrorist attacks in Russia. These attacks include the recent Crocus City Hall massacre near Moscow, assassinations of prominent figures, and bombings targeting critical infrastructure such as the Nord Stream gas pipelines.



National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan addressed the accusations, vehemently refuting Moscow's narrative. Sullivan labeled the claims as "nonsense," emphasizing that both the United States and Russia know that the Islamic State (IS), formerly ISIS, was responsible for the Moscow attack. He further asserted that the United States had previously warned Russia about the impending terrorist threat.



The dispute escalated following a probe initiated by Russia into allegations of Ukraine and its Western allies' involvement in terrorist activities within Russian borders. This investigation was prompted by several lawmakers following the March 22 shooting and arson attack, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 140 lives.



The conflicting narratives underscore the deepening rift between Washington and Moscow, with each side vehemently defending its stance. While Russia insists on exploring potential links between Western entities and terrorism, the White House remains steadfast in its attribution of the attacks to ISIS.



The ongoing tensions between the two global powers raise concerns about diplomatic relations and cooperation in combating terrorism. As allegations and counter-claims continue to emerge, the quest for truth amid geopolitical rivalries becomes increasingly challenging.

