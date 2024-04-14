Number Of AZAL Flights Delayed Due To Closure Of Countries' Airspace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Due to the events taking place in the Middle East, the followingflights of the "Azerbaijan Airlines" airline are delayed forsecurity reasons and due to the closure of the airspace of somecountries, Azernews reports, citing the press service of"Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC.

According to information, "Azerbaijan Airlines" airlineIslamabad-Baku (J2 5144); Dammam-Baku (J2 8210); Delhi-Baku (J2058); Dubai-Baku (J2 016) flights are delayed for security reasonsand due to the closure of some countries' airspace.

In case of additional questions, passengers can contact the callcenter via the e-mail address [email protected] .