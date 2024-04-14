Qatar Deeply Concerned Over Regional Escalation, Calls For Self-Restraint

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 14 (KUNA) -- Qatar expressed on Sunday its deep concern over the recent escalation in the Middle East region, urging all involved parties to de-escalate and practice self-restraint.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the international community must intervene to end the tension and de-escalate the situation, reflecting Qatar's renewed support to all regional and international efforts to maintain security and stability.
Iran announced late Saturday that had launched a wide-scale drones and missiles attack on targets within the Israeli occupation entity in retaliation to an Israeli attack against the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month. (end)
sss
MENAFN14042024000071011013ID1108091539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.