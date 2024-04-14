Qatar Deeply Concerned Over Regional Escalation, Calls For Self-Restraint

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 14 (KUNA) -- Qatar expressed on Sunday its deep concern over the recent escalation in the Middle East region, urging all involved parties to de-escalate and practice self-restraint.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that the international community must intervene to end the tension and de-escalate the situation, reflecting Qatar's renewed support to all regional and international efforts to maintain security and stability.

Iran announced late Saturday that had launched a wide-scale drones and missiles attack on targets within the Israeli occupation entity in retaliation to an Israeli attack against the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month. (end)

