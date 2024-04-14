Over Past Week, Sappers Of Ministry Of Defense Units Neutralize More Than 4,000 Explosive Devices

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Demining groups of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the territories liberated from the enemy seized and neutralized 4,196 explosive devices over the past week.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, 369 demining groups of the defense ministry's units are currently involved in clearing the liberated territories of explosive remnants of war.

Over the past week, they have surveyed and cleared 4,570.03 hectares of territory, 4,518.25 hectares of agricultural land, 15.48 km of roads, 40.46 km of railways, and 3.1 km of power lines.

The work is being carried out using special equipment for mechanized demining.

In total, the sappers of the Ministry of Defense units have already discovered and destroyed 334,502 explosive devices.

As reported, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, as of early April, about 25% of Ukraine's territory was contaminated with explosives. The regions liberated from the invaders remain the most densely mined.