In Luhansk, Invaders Repurpose Ukrainian Language Teachers As Russian Teachers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the invaders are repurposing teachers who have a diploma in Ukrainian language and literature to teach Russian.

This was reported on Facebook by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"The educational institution, which the invaders call the Luhansk State Pedagogical University, operating in the temporarily occupied territory, provides free professional training in the fields of Russian Language and Literature and Preschool Education," the statement reads.

According to the Regional State Administration, teachers with a diploma in Ukrainian language and literature, as well as those who have not completed their advanced training courses after 2014, are sent there.

Explosions heard innear machine building plant

"They are ready to produce propaganda workers for schoolchildren in 256 hours. This is how long these courses last," the Regional Administration noted.

As reported earlier, the so-called 'LPR' is preparing a 'document' according to which prison system employees will be forcibly involved in hostilities.