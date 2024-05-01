SIT Summons Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, HD Revanna In Sexual Abuse Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video case alleged involving Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna has summoned the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to appear before it for investigation within 24 hours probe agency has also issued a notice to his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, newswire PTI reported Karnataka government ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a series of obscene videos circulating in Hassan district of Karnataka. These videos allegedly involve Prajwal Revanna of the Janata Dal (Secular) party, with some depicting acts of sexual assault, who was the BJP-JD(S) joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, has fled the country after his constituency went to polling on April 26. The Janata Dal (secular), in a core committee meeting on Tuesday, suspended Prajwal from the party till the probe is completed Read: Prajwal Revanna sex abuse tapes: Did not give video clips to Congress, says JD(S) MP's driver KarthikOn Tuesday, his former driver Kailash denied sharing a pen-drive containing purported videos with Congress party leaders. He said that he only shared it with the BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, not with any Congress leader.“Devaraje Gowda told me to hand over the photos and videos which he promised to hand over to the judge to help vacate the stay which Prajwal Revanna had brought to prevent him from releasing them. Trusting him, I gave him a copy,\" the driver claimed Read: Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Father HD Revanna says 'clip 5 years old', alleges 'conspiracy'However, Gowda has claimed that neither the JD(S) nor the BJP would release the videos, his uncle and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has distanced himself from the matter and said that they are not going to protect him Read: Amit Shah hits back at Congress over Prajwal Revanna sex video case, says 'I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi...'The Congress party leaders have accused the BJP of helping Prajwal flee the country. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed the Congress party for not taking any action even when there is Congress government in the state father-son duo was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman).

MENAFN01052024007365015876ID1108159914