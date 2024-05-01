Bihar Police Get 95 Complaints Of Objectionable, Misleading Posts On Social Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 1 (IANS) With the Lok Sabha elections underway, Bihar Police are keeping a close watch on the posts being uploaded on social media platforms.

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has received 95 complaints and registered 10 FIRs against offenders on the charge of objectionable, sensitive and misleading content on social media platforms.

According to an official of the EOU, social media platforms have been under the lens since the model code of conduct was imposed in the country on March 16. All those posts were related to the Lok Sabha election 2024.

“In this regard, we have written to respective social media provider companies to take action against offenders under the Information Technology Act 2000,” he said.

“We have also served notices to the offenders who have uploaded objectionable and misleading posts on social media and directed them to remove the same,” he said.

Sources have said that the 38 objectionable posts were deleted after the notices were delivered.

“We are also informing the law enforcement authorities of respective districts to verify contents at the local level and take action against the offenders,” he said.

“In some cases, we also face problems because criminals create fake accounts and give wrong addresses and post them on social media,” he said.