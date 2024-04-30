Wipro Signs Multi-Million Deal With Nokia For Digital Workplace Services

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) IT software major Wipro on Tuesday announced that it has inked a multi-million-dollar agreement with telecommunications major Nokia to overhaul its employee service desk and provide seamless, real-time IT support to a global network of workers.

As part of the agreement, the IT firm will build a bespoke artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia's workforce including around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations.

The solution aims to improve the worker experience by providing highly available, modular, secure, and automated services, the company said.

"Our technology cloud-based expertise, combined with our design-led approach, will provide Nokia employees a highly personalised support, allowing them to better leverage technology and deliver better value to their customers," Vinay Firake, Sr VP & MD Nordics, Wipro, said in a statement.

Designit, a Wipro company specialising in user experience strategy and implementation, will conduct user research to ensure personalised assistance is offered to employees at the right time, the IT firm said.

This project will result in the creation of an experience-driven, omni-channel, and always-on global service desk, which will provide employees with highly flexible and secure services to empower them to effectively navigate a hybrid work environment, it added.

"A key pillar is a modernised remote support concept that uses the latest technologies to provide seamless, secure, and efficient support, regardless of location, device, or network," said Marije van Donk, VP, Head of User Experience, Nokia.

"Implementing this concept will empower our users to self-service their issues, give intelligent and contextual guidance, and connect users with experts," she added.