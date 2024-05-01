New 'Scam' In Bengaluru: Reddit User Exposes How AI Is Used On Dating Apps To Impress Girls And Lure Them For Dates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Reddit user has shared her experience of a date in Bengaluru. The user, who goes by the handle“hustlegurrl” on the platform, described how she got“AI'd” on her date went on a date, filled with excitement, believing she had truly connected with someone witty and engaging who shared her humour and love for lively chats. This person had previously kept her entertained with their conversations before they actually met Read: Apple forms secretive AI lab in Zurich, hiring 36 ex-Google experts to target advanced AI developmentOn their date, she eagerly anticipated the same lively online conversations. However, she was surprised to find that he was very different in person than online sentences were clumsy, not from shyness but from an overwhelming confidence lacking the charm and wit she had admired before. The difference between his online persona and his real self was so striking that it left her puzzled and taken aback Read: Google introduces AI-powered 'Speaking Practice' to enhance conversational English skills: How to use itDuring the relaxed evening, she enjoyed drinks and talked about the active startup and AI scene in Bengaluru. He extensively discussed the AI tools he was using, showing off his expertise. However, he accidentally mentioned that he had used AI to improve his texts to her quickly realised that his charming and clever texts were actually enhanced by AI, which was a stark contrast to his less impressive face-to-face communication. She was upset to discover that his charm came from using AI in their chats, not his real personality. This made her wonder if many others in Bengaluru were doing the same reactThe Reddit user's post attracted curious reactions.“AI tool got a whole new meaning,” wrote one user. One of them demanded that she should share some of the conversations so that one might find out how good AI actually was during the said conversation Read: Azim Premji's family office bets on Artificial Intelligence ventures for $10 billion Premji Invest fund“You guys are getting dates in Bangalore?” quipped one user.“It's just early!” posted one user while saying that, in a few years, there will be a“neurochip in the brains of people with chatGPT installed”.“Every Ramu Shamu Chomu will be playing the A game on Tinder,” the user added.

