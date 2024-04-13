Top Events Of The Day: BJP's Manifesto For Lok Sabha Polls, Iran-Israel Tension, IPL Match And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Today's news is packed with AAP's big campaign to save the Constitution on Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the BJP will unveil its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2024, Central Railway mega block, PM Modi's rally in Mysuru and Mangaluru and more Modi, BJP to release manifesto for Lok Sabha Election 2024The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to release its manifesto or \"Sankalp Patra\" for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Sunday, April 14. The manifesto will be released at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for emergency UNSC meet as Iran launches unprecedented strikesIsrael has urged the United Nations Security Council to immediately convene a meeting to unequivocally condemn Iran and designate its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation launched more than 200 drones and missiles on Israel late Saturday's 'Save Constitution' stir in Delhi todayThe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will observe“Samvidhan bachao, tanashahi hatao Divas” (Save the Constitution, end dictatorship Day) on April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar in view of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's protest's IPL Match: KKR vs LSGLucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday Modi to visit Mysuru, Mangaluru in Karnataka todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Karnataka's Mysuru and Mangaluru on Sunday. This comes after mega rallies by the PM in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga districts of the southern state last month to start her poll campaign in UP todayBahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati will kick off her poll campaign for Lok Sabha polls on April 14 (Sunday). The BSP supremo will address rallies in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar on Sunday Railway to operate mega block on April 14The Mumbai Division of Central Railway will operate a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works. The block will be on the mainline and trans-harbour network notifies postal voting dates in UdhampurRakesh Minhas, the Returning Officer (RO) for Udhampur parliamentary constituency has notified the dates for postal ballot voting. The voters falling under the categories of senior citizmagicens, persons with disability and COVID-19 suspect or affected persons to exercise their right to franchise for two days from April 14 Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to visit ChinaUS Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will travel to China on Sunday (April 14) just days after President Joe Biden held a summit with the leaders of Japan and the Philippines that focused on China's aggressive moves in the South China Sea fire dept's unique awareness drive begins on April 14Given the increasing number of fire incidents in the city, Lucknow fire safety and emergency services are starting a massive awareness drive. According to the Fire Fighting and Emergency Services Lucknow, fire vehicles will be stationed in crowded establishments of the city from April 14 onwards. People will be appealed to make at least one rule of fire safety as their tagline and post their selfie or video with the fire fighting vehicle to organise home interiors expo in Delhi, Gurugram todayReal estate platform Magicbricks will organise an exhibition for home interiors in the national capital and Gurugram on April 14. More than 20 brands, including home interior brands such as Asian Paints, LivSpace, Arrivae, and HomeLane, are expected to participate.

