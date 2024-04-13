Cheiraoba 2024 Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp/Facebook Status To Share On Manipur New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cheiraoba is a traditional festival celebrated primarily by the Meitei community, which is the majority ethnic group in the Indian state of Manipur. It marks the beginning of the Manipuri lunar calendar year and is observed with great enthusiasm and cultural fervor. The word "Cheiraoba" is derived from two Manipuri words: "Cheira," meaning year, and "Oiba," meaning ahead or beginning. Thus, Cheiraoba signifies the start of a new year.

During Cheiraoba, families come together to clean and decorate their homes, offer prayers at temples and shrines, and prepare traditional feasts. People also visit relatives and friends to exchange greetings and good wishes for the new year.

Cheiraoba 2024: Wishes

"Wishing you and your family a joyous Cheiraoba filled with love, prosperity, and blessings for the new year ahead!"

"May the festival of Cheiraoba bring renewed hope, happiness, and success into your life. Happy Cheiraoba!"

"On this auspicious occasion of Cheiraoba, may your home be filled with laughter, your heart with joy, and your life with peace. Happy Cheiraoba!"

"Sending warm wishes for a beautiful Cheiraoba! May the new year bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations."

"May the divine blessings of Cheiraoba fill your home with love, harmony, and prosperity. Happy Cheiraoba to you and your loved ones!"

"As we celebrate Cheiraoba, let's cherish the traditions, strengthen the bonds of friendship, and welcome the new year with open hearts. Happy Cheiraoba!"

Cheiraoba 2024: Greetings

"Wishing you a Cheiraoba filled with the warmth of family, the joy of traditions, and the promise of new beginnings. Happy Cheiraoba!"

"May the blessings of Cheiraoba illuminate your path with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Have a blessed Cheiraoba!"

"On this Cheiraoba, let's embrace the beauty of our culture, strengthen our bonds, and look forward to a year filled with love and success. Happy Cheiraoba!"

"As we celebrate Cheiraoba, may the colors of joy, the melodies of laughter, and the blessings of the divine grace your life abundantly. Happy Cheiraoba!"

"Wishing you and your loved ones a Cheiraoba filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings. Happy Cheiraoba!"

"May the spirit of Cheiraoba fill your heart with gratitude, your soul with peace, and your life with prosperity. Happy Cheiraoba!"

Cheiraoba 2024: WhatsApp/Facebbok messages

"Happy Cheiraoba 2024! May this new year bring you abundant joy, prosperity, and blessings. Let's celebrate the spirit of togetherness and renewal."

"Wishing everyone a vibrant and joyful Cheiraoba 2024! May the traditions of our culture fill your heart with warmth and happiness. Let's welcome the new year with open arms and hopeful hearts."

"Happy Cheiraoba 2024 to all my friends and family! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, love, and prosperity into your lives. Let's cherish our traditions and create beautiful memories together."

"As we celebrate Cheiraoba 2024, let's reflect on the past with gratitude, embrace the present with joy, and welcome the future with optimism. Wishing you all a blessed and happy Cheiraoba!"

"Sending heartfelt wishes for a wonderful Cheiraoba 2024! May this new year be filled with laughter, harmony, and success. Let's spread love and kindness wherever we go. Happy Cheiraoba!"

"Happy Cheiraoba 2024, everyone! May the divine blessings of Cheiraoba shower upon you and your family, filling your lives with happiness and prosperity. Let's cherish our cultural heritage and celebrate with joy."