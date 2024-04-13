Information Min. Briefed On Crisis Management Cmte Over Region Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi was briefed on the Ministry's Crisis Management Committee regarding preparations to monitor the current developments in the region and review the procedures followed by the Ministry's departments in this regard.

The Ministry's official spokesman, Dr. Bader Al-Enezi, said in a statement to KUNA that the remarks were made during Minister Al-Mutairi's chair of the committee meeting, Saturday, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Dr. Nasser Muhaisen, and the ministry's senior leaders, where a special emergency plan has been setup and reviewed regarding monitoring developments in the region.

Al-Enezi stressed that the Ministry is fully prepared to keep pace with events, take precautionary measures, provide all information to citizens and residents, and follow up on media coverage up to date with accuracy, professionalism and transparency.

The spokesman added that media coverage is currently taking place through bulletins, news summaries, news tape, radio stations, and the ministry's accounts on social media sites.

Al-Enezi pointed out that the Ministry has taken all necessary measures and that it will not hesitate to deliver information with complete transparency and accuracy to the Kuwaiti public, calling on everyone to acquire information from its official sources. (end)

