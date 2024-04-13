Kuwait Airways: All Airlines Bound To, Or Departing From Int'l Airport To Be Diverted To New Routes For Safety

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways announced on Saturday that all airlines bound to Kuwait International Airport or departing from it would be diverted away from areas of tension, with flights scheduled according to their new routes.
In a statement, Kuwait Airways said the new measure comes in response to the security situation in the region and out of concern for the safety of its passengers.
"For inquiries, please contact the Customer Service Center (171). We are grateful to everyone for their understanding and cooperation," the statement added. (end) md
