               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Airways: All Airlines Bound To, Or Departing From Int'l Airport To Be Diverted To New Routes For Safety


4/13/2024 7:09:35 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways announced on Saturday that all airlines bound to Kuwait International Airport or departing from it would be diverted away from areas of tension, with flights scheduled according to their new routes.

In a statement, Kuwait Airways said the new measure comes in response to the security situation in the region and out of concern for the safety of its passengers.
"For inquiries, please contact the Customer Service Center (171). We are grateful to everyone for their understanding and cooperation," the statement added. (end) md

MENAFN13042024000071011013ID1108091012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search