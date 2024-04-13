US Assistant Secretary Of State Kritenbrink To Visit China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and PacificAffairs Daniel Kritenbrink will travel to China April 14-16, theState Department said on Saturday, Azernews reports .
White House National Security Council Senior Director for Chinaand Taiwan Affairs Sarah Beran will accompany Kritenbrink, thedepartment said in a statement.
They will meet with Chinese officials "as part of ongoingefforts to maintain open lines of communication and to responsiblymanage competition," the statement said.
