Brink Calls On U.S. Congress To Vote On Ukraine Aid

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has called on Congress to vote on Ukraine aid.

The diplomat announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

Brink noted that Ukraine "is losing its people, its territory, its electricity" every day.

"I ask Congress to vote now on Ukraine aid. It's vital to U.S. interests that Russia is stopped from taking a country of 40M by force. We lived this history in Europe before & we know the cost of failing to act," the ambassador said.

The Senate last month passed a $95 billion national security funding package, which included $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. But House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to put the bill on the floor as Trump allies in the House have dug in against providing more aid to Kyiv.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that Republicans were ready to support additional aid to Ukraine if it came in the form of a loan.