General Staff: 60 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there were 60 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 11 Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one command post, two UAV ground control stations, and one anti-aircraft missile system.

The enemy launched one missile attack, 65 air strikes, and 71 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Multi-storey buildings, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation on the eastern front has escalated significantly in the past few days.