Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinian Civilians In Gaza's Refugee Camp

Gaza, April 13 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Saturday killed three Palestinian civilians after targeting their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to sources.The Israeli warplanes bombed a house in the "new refugee camp" in Nuseirat and destroyed the "Harzallah" tower in the north of Nuseirat.

