Congress Names 4 Candidates For LS Polls In Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, April 13 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday announced the names of 16 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including four from Gujarat.

As per the list, Ramji Thakor will contest from Mehsana seat, Himmatsinh Patel has been fielded from Ahmedabad East seat, Paresh Dhanani will contest the Rajkot seat, while Naishadh Desai has been given the ticket from Navsari seat.

Ramji Thakor is a Congress leader hailing from the influential Thakor community, while Himmatsinh Patel, 62, has been fielded in place of former Congress leader Rohan Gupta, who recently joined the BJP.

Himmatsinh has earlier represented the Bapunagar constituency in State Assembly.

Dhanani, 48, has been a prominent figure in the Gujarat Congress, serving as the Leader of the Opposition and now as the Working President.

Naishadh Desai, a 68-year-old trade union leader and former Indian National Trade Union Congress President, known for advocating for labour issues.

The Congress has also fielded candidates for the by-elections to five Assembly seats in Gujarat scheduled to be held on May 7.

The candidates are Dinesh Patel from Vijapur seat, Raju Odedra from Porbandar seat, Hari Kansagra from Manavadar seat, Kanu Gohil from Vaghodia seat and Mahendrasinh Parmar from Khambhat seat.