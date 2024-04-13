UN Appoints Muhannad Hadi Humanitarian Coordinator For Occupied Palestinian Territory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations (UN) today announced that its Secretary-General appointed Muhannad Hadi of Jordan as UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, succeeding James Eugene McGoldrick of Ireland.

Hadi served as the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis since 2020, bringing to his new post more than 30 years of extensive international experience in humanitarian affairs and development work.

McGoldrick had occupied the post temporarily since December, succeeding Lynn Hastings, who left her position mid-December, due to Israeli authorities not renewing her visa.