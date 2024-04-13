Top 8 News On April 13: Megha Engg Booked For Corruption, Iran-Israel Tension Surge, Bournvita Not 'Health Drink' & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top News of the Day: On 13 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The CBI registered a case against Megha Engineering regarding alleged corruption in the execution of a ₹315 crores project for NISP. As Israel is bracing for a direct and unprecedented attack by Iran and the tension is escalating between the two countries 'every minute'.

Megha Engineering, second-biggest electoral bond buyer, booked for corruption in ₹315 crore NISP projectThe CBI on Saturday registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, along with eight officers from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant, Ministry of Steel, regarding alleged corruption in the execution of a ₹315 crores project for NISP. Read moreOil settles 1% higher on Middle East crisis yet posts weekly loss on bearish demand outlook; Brent at $90/bblOil prices rose around one per cent in the previous session on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East but posted a weekly loss over a bearish world oil demand growth forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and worries about delayed US interest rate cuts after hotter-than-expected inflation. Read more'Jailed Arvind Kejriwal not allowed face-to-face meeting with wife': Sanjay Singh says even hardcore criminals...Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged on Saturday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently lodged in jail, was denied an in-person meeting with his wife Sunita. Read moreDelhi weather alert: IMD predicts thunderstorm, heavy rainfall in next two hours. See full forecastA sudden change in Delhi weather today, brought relief from excessive heat after the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in many places of Delhi NCR, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, etc in the next two hours. Read moreGovt reportedly expediting Starlink's license ahead of Elon Musk's India visit. All we know so far -Elon Musk has already confirmed that he will be visiting India soon to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, recent reports had suggested that the billionaire would only be in the country for 48 hours, during which he would make many important announcements related to Tesla and Starlink. Read moreBournvita to be removed from 'Health drinks' category. Govt says 'there is no...'Bournvita and other similar beverages should be removed from the health drink category on e-commerce platforms as there is no 'health drink' category defined under Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act 2006), Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a letter issued to the e-commerce companies. Read moreSydney mall stabbing attack: 'He had a nice big blade...,' eyewitness recounts horror | Here's what we know so farAs many as six people were killed in a stabbing attack in a sprawling Sydney shopping centre packed with Saturday shoppers. Several others, including a young child, were injured in the attack. Read moreIran-Israel tension 'escalating every minute', US President Joe Biden says 'will support...' | 10 updatesAs Israel is bracing for a direct and unprecedented attack by Iran and the tension is escalating between the two countries 'every minute', US President Joe Biden said that America will stand with Israel and 'Iran will not succeed'. Read more

