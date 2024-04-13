Battle For Hyderabad: Owaisi Brothers Turned Rich But Ditched Fellow Muslims, Says BJP’S Madhavi Latha

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) As the General Elections draw near, Hyderabad is one constituency which has garnered lot of attention because of heavyweight candidates, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP's K Madhavi Latha, making lot of waves despite her poll debut.

The battle for Hyderabad has only got fiercer with BJP candidate Madhavi Latha launching a no-holds barred attack on the incumbent MP, giving jitters to the party.

Madhavi Latha, in an exclusive interview to IANS revealed party's plans to take on the incumbent MP in 2024 polls and also batted for Hyderabad's name change, claiming that it will undo the 'sins of past'.

Latha claimed that Asaduddin Owaisi has brotherly ties with the Congress and it is only getting stronger by the day. She said that she hasn't met the Owaisi brothers but if she wins the elections from Hyderabad, she will first free the land appropriated under the Waqf Board, by Owaisi brothers.

She said that the BJP is canvassing before the people to win their support with its progressive policies.

"Unlike Opposition's attempt to generate fear in the electorate, we have focused our campaign around love and respect for human values," she said.

BJP candidate said that both Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi used to live in rented accommodations earlier but are now living in a bungalow sprawling over 7 acres.

“They have become Ambani of Muslims. They claim themselves to be saviour of Muslim community but the reality is that they ditched their community, made themselves rich and betrayed the common Muslims,” said BJP nominee from Hyderabad.

Latha also raised questions over Y+ security cover to AIMIM Chief and asked the rationale behind it.

"Owaisi remains surrounded by Muslim brothers, also visits Muslim-dominated constituencies for poll campaign. Why does he feel threatened? Why he needs Y+ security,” she asked.

Sharing her views on the public clamour to rename Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar', she said that that there was nothing wrong in doing so as this was the city's original name.

When asked about her outreach to the Muslim community, she said that the development should nurture a level-playing field for all and not remain restricted to certain sections.

“All children, including those of Muslim community should have access to basic education, women should have equal rights cutting across religions. This will set the stage for an inclusive and all-round growth,” she said.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains party's inspiration and strength.

"For us, PM Modi is like Lord Hanuman. His visionary leadership motivates us to join the mission for Viksit Bharat and contribute to the India story dream. All including Muslim women are benefitting from various schemes rolled under his government," she told IANS.

On her portrayal 'Lady Singham' in the polls, she said that she lives with the promise of exposing lies and standing by truth, in all times.

Notably, Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat is a stronghold of Owaisi's party for years. Owaisi's father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won the Lok Sabha polls for the first time from this seat, as an independent candidate in 1984. The constituency with a population of around 20 lakh has elected Owaisi as MP, four times.