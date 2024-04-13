Congress Will Give ‘Nyay’ To Farmers, Women & Jobless Youth, Says Rahul Gandhi In Maha Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhandara, (Maharashtra), April 13 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday vowed that if voted to power, the party will remain committed to giving 'nyay' (justice) to the farmers, women and unemployed youth of the country.

Launching the Maha Vikas Aghadi-INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in Bhandara town, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress manifesto was not prepared behind closed doors, but after holding discussions with millions of people across the country.

“Our slogan 'Jan Ki Baat' is real... The points mentioned in the manifesto were included after taking the views of lakhs of farmers, women, youth, and common people from all over India,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated that if voted to power at the Centre, the Congress government would ensure GST-free agriculture, loan and power bill waivers for the farmers, a minimum support price (MSP) mechanism as per the M.S. Swaminathan report, Rs 1 lakh per year for poor women, filling up 30 lakh government vacancies all over India to benefit the youth, and shutting the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi termed it as 'anti-poor' but 'pro-rich industrialists', and said that the SCs, STs, tribals, OBCs, and other communities have very little representation in the government at all levels.

He also said the Congress will conduct a nationwide caste census to determine the socioeconomic status of various communities to ensure that they get their dues as per their population.

The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of talking about religion every day, and pitting castes and communities against each other while enriching the coffers of the industrialists.

“The BJP government is robbing the people through GST... What has it done for the SCs, STs, OBCs, farmers, small traders, workers, poor families, or tribals? The biggest challenges before the country are inflation and unemployment, but the Prime Minister never speaks about them,' he said.

Addressing the rally, NCP (SP) state President Jayant Patil claimed that rural distress has increased manifold in the farmlands under the BJP rule of 10 years with around 30 farmers committing suicide daily.

“The farmers protested nationwide against the three black laws of the government in which 700 farmers lost their lives. The PM Crop Insurance Scheme served to benefit only the insurance companies and even the state government's Re 1 crop insurance scheme is fraudulent,” Patil said.

State Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar, and other senior leaders also addressed the gathering.

Present on the stage were top MVA leaders, Congress state and central leaders, and the five INDIA bloc candidates who are contesting the polls in the first phase on April 19.

On Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address a poll rally in Nagpur, while other leaders are expected to arrive here for canvassing next week.