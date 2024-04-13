Priyanka Shares ‘Then And Now’ Pictures, Pokes Fun At Her 2000S Eyebrows

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently visited India with her husband Nick Jonas, shared then and now pictures on Saturday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared two pictures. While the 1st picture is of her after she won the Miss World title. The 2nd picture is a recent one. The actress also poked fun at her styling from the 2000s and said that back then she was just trying to fit in.

The actress wrote in the caption,“How it started.. how it's going. PS: those 2000s brows though. My 17-year-old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. In that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together (sic).”

“With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it together, just like my sari, with a few safety pins,” she added.

The actress also wished her followers on the occasion of Baisakhi on Saturday.