ACI Exports Stand At JD1.776Bln In Q1 2024...1St, Final Add

Additionally, ACI's exports to Palestine slumped by 31% during the first quarter of this year, recording about JD35 million, compared to JD50 million for the same period last year.During the first quarter of 2024, the chamber's exports were distributed among the chemical and cosmetic industries sectors with a value of JD561 million, while about JD307 million went to mining exports and engineering, electrical, and information technology sectors generated JD251 million.Exports of the Kingdom's catering, foodstuff, agricultural and livestock industries sectors amounted to about JD202 million, while therapeutic and medical supplies amounted to about JD170 million and leather and textile products hit JD114 million, the data revealed.Over the same period, the rest of ACI's exports were distributed among sectors of the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies industries with a value of JD70 million, while plastic and rubber industries generated about JD68 million, then came construction at JD29 million and finally the wood and furniture industries made about JD6 million.Established in 1962, the ACI currently has 8,600 industrial facilities under its membership, employing 159,000 male and female workers, with a capital of about JD5 billion.