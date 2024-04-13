Opposition Coalition In Pakistan, Led By Achakzai, Takes On Shehbaz Sharif

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Omar Ayub Khan, the Secretary-General of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, announced the formation of a coalition comprising six opposition parties against Shehbaz Sharif after a session that continued until early Sunday, April 13th.

Omar Ayub Khan stated that the“Pakistan Constitution Protection Coalition” has been launched to combat extensive election fraud in the February 8th elections to protect the constitution and resort to the rule of law.

According to Pakistani media outlet reports, Mahmood Khan Achakzai is leading this coalition.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of the Pakistan Constitution Protection Coalition, said,“None of us are opposed to the army. We object to the military's political role.”

Mr. Achakzai stated that the constitution is a social contract, and from Sunday, we will start general sessions to protect it. He also believes that the tenure of no civil or military officer should be extended.

Protests against the Shehbaz Sharif coalition government began in Balochistan on Sunday and are set to spread across Pakistan.

The newly formed Pakistan Constitution Protection Coalition includes opposition parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan, the Balochistan National Party, the National Party of Pashtuns, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Wadat and the Sunni Ittehad Council, to challenge the coalition government led by the Muslim League.

Pakistan recently held general elections, marked by controversy over allegations of widespread fraud. Amidst this backdrop, Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), emerged as a key figure and was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

As the head of one of Pakistan's major political parties, Sharif's role in the electoral process and subsequent political developments garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally.

