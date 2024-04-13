Rahul Gandhi To Campaign Across Kerala For Four Days

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 13 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign across the Kerala state for four days in an attempt to garner more votes for his party.
He will arrive in Kozhikode on Monday, where he will address an election rally.
He will visit his Wayanad constituency on Tuesday.
On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Kannur, Palakkad and Kottayam.
He will also visit Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha.
On April 16, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K will campaign in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Vadakara, Kozhikode and Malappuram.
Kerala goes to the polls to elect 20 Lok Sabha members on April 26.
