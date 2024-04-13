IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav’S Delivery To Nicholas Pooran Was An Absolute Gem, Says Tom Moody

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 13 (IANS) In Delhi Capitals' much-needed six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Friday evening, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav shone with a magnificent 3-20 on return from a groin niggle to break the back of hosts' batting order.

Tom Moody, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, feels Kuldeep's googly to castle the off-stump dangerous Nicholas Pooran for a golden duck was an absolute gem from his match-winning spell.

“The delivery to Nicholas Pooran was an absolute gem. You're talking about one of the most informed players, not only inside the field but over the last 12 months in this format of the game. And to get him first ball was an absolute peach of a delivery. And great to see him back into the side.”

“And I think it's an important in for Delhi as well because he's such a significant part of their bowling attack. And you can really see when he wasn't playing when he was out with a slight groin injury, they were nowhere near the side. They just didn't have the teeth in their attack, particularly in those middle overs, which he owns. So a great result for him to come back and strike straight away with some wickets and also get a win,” said Moody on the 'Cricket Live' show on Star Sports.

Kuldeep also took the big wickets of Marcus Stoinis and LSG skipper KL Rahul to push the hosts on the back foot and eventually took the Player of the Match award in DC's second win of the season. I think Delhi brought him back earlier as well. I'm not sure he's 100% fit. When he walked off the field, you could see he was limping a little bit. But it showed us where Delhi is at. And I think it's the right call. If he's close enough, he's fit enough,” added Michael Clarke, the former Australia captain.

Clarke also explained how DC look like a different team with Kuldeep in the playing eleven.“I think they are a different team with him. He's been growing for a long time, I reckon. I think he's not a big spinner of the ball. It's when he uses his wrong'un and it's his control. Bowling out the back of the hand is the hardest art as a spin bowler.”

“You've got a lot more control out the front. But he's so accurate for someone out the back of the hand. That's such a weapon to have. And then his wrong'un is hard. I don't think many players pick his googly at all. Marcus Stoinis didn't pick it tonight. Obviously, Pooran didn't pick it either through the gate. So many weapons, but he's so accurate.”

DC are now in ninth place in the points table and will travel to Ahmedabad to face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday evening.