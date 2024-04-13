Our Minority Community Vote Count Will Be Higher Than 2019 Elections: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) state president and Raigad Lok Sabha candidate for Mahayuti Sunil Tatkare on Saturday expressed confidence that their minority community's vote count will be higher than in the 2019 elections.

"Today, caste-based forces are pretending to be secular; but we are working at their service in a truly secular way without asking if they have ever greeted 'Eid Mubarak'," he said in his speech at a meeting of the minority community held in Mandangad.

Tatkare, who is the sitting MP from Raigad start, is pitted against Shiv Sena UBT candidate and former union minister Anant Geete.

He said, "Politicians will continue to engage in politics, but we know we are working with secularism. We have worked a lot to strengthen the minority community's youth. Just as umbrellas come out during monsoons, Anant Geete comes out as the election approaches. But Sunil Tatkare has been at your service 24 hours and will continue to do so."

"There is a misconception that the NDA government is against the Muslim community. However, the government has implemented several schemes for minority communities. Mandangad taluka from Raigad constituency is also among those included in multiple minority schemes. Moreover, for 40 years I have worked with secular thoughts. While participating in the NDA, we are also moving forward with the thoughts and ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar," he said.

He said the then Minister Nawab Malik had proposed to increase the funds of Maulana Azad Economic Development Corporation.

"Being the state Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar had sanctioned the funds and now the corporation fund stands at Rs 800 crore, courtesy of Ajit dada," he added.

The Muslim community had demanded an Irani College since there was none in Maharashtra. Sunil Tatkare said upon giving a proposal to Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, he sanctioned Rs 340 crore within 24 hours for the college.

Apart from this, large funds have been given to the minority community through different schemes, he said.